The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Olivia Rodrigo could be in line to hit No.1 with her debut single.

The singer and songwriter found fame as an actor and currently stars in Disney’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Rodrigo released Drivers License last Friday and the track already has 8,303,351 plays on Spotify and 9,388,785 views on YouTube.

With 11,248 sales so far this week, the song – which has been endorsed by Taylor ...