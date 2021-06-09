The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and OIivia Rodrigo looks set for another week of singles chart glory, with Good 4 U sitting pretty at No.1

This week, the track has 59,789 sales so far, and is out in front of The Weeknd’s Save Your Tears (26,402 sales) and Doja Cat & Sza’s Kiss Me More (24,805 sales. Rodrigo’s Deja Vu (22,113 sales) and Galantis, David Guetta & Little Mix’s Heartbreak Anthem (17,317 sales) complete the Top ...