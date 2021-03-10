The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Olivia Rodrigo has regained the lead at the top of the singles chart by the narrowest of margins.

The singer is bidding for a ninth week at No.1 for her debut smash Drivers License. After opening in second place behind Nathan Evans’ Wellerman, Drivers License has recovered pole position thanks to 24,844 sales, with Evans’ sea shanty a mere 418 sales behind on 24,426. Tiesto’s The Business is in third ...