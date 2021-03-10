Your site will load in 16 seconds
Olivia Rodrigo leads Nathan Evans by a whisker in singles dash

Ben Homewood

Ben Homewood
Wednesday, Mar 10th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Olivia Rodrigo has regained the lead at the top of the singles chart by the narrowest of margins.

The singer is bidding for a ninth week at No.1 for her debut smash Drivers License. After opening in second place behind Nathan Evans’ Wellerman, Drivers License has recovered pole position thanks to 24,844 sales, with Evans’ sea shanty a mere 418 sales behind on 24,426. Tiesto’s The Business is in third ...

