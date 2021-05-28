Olivia Rodrigo makes history with chart double and big streaming numbers

Olivia Rodrigo has established her position as the year’s biggest breakthrough artist with her debut album Sour and her latest single Good 4 U both reaching No.1.

Sour (Polydor) has the biggest opening week of the year with 50,942 sales (including 17,397 physical sales). It has surpassed the previous biggest seller, Foo Fighters’ Medicine At Midnight.

Sour has set a streaming record, with the most week one streams for a debut album, overtaking title holder Lewis Capaldi. Sour notched up 45.7 million track streams from Sour over the past seven days (30,945 streaming-equivalent sales).

The album also has the biggest opening week for a debut album since Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent in May 2019.

At 18 years and three months old, Olivia Rodrigo is the youngest solo artist in UK chart history to achieve the No.1 chart double. She is also the first artist in six years to claim the chart double with their debut album, since Sam Smith’s In The Lonely Hour and Lay Me Down in 2015.

Polydor marketing's Hannah Flaherty said: "Olivia is a once in a lifetime artist with a unique talent to connect to the heart of a global audience. These last few months have been a whirlwind as her singles have broken several Spotify records, reacted through the roof in every environment, set the background music for countless TikToks and established Olivia as the breakout artist of 2021.

“It has been incredibly exciting working with Olivia and her wonderful team. The whole label at Polydor has done an amazing job too, it takes a small army to get these results, so we are thrilled that this is the first time a debut artist album has claimed the official chart double since Sam Smith in 2015.”

On the singles chart, Good 4 U climbed from No.2 to the summit to become her second chart-topper, following Drivers License back in January. It’s the biggest No.1 single of 2021 so far, notching up 117,000 chart sales, including 13.5 million streams, over seven days.

Two more songs from Sour feature in the Top 10. Recent single Déjà vu climbed seven places to a new peak at No.4, while Traitor is a new entry at No.8.