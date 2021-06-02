Your site will load in 16 seconds
Olivia Rodrigo on track to retain albums No.1 spot

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, Jun 2nd 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Olivia Rodrigo is on course to become the first artist to spend a second week at the albums summit. 

Sour is currently outselling its nearest challenger Life's A Beach by 21,128 sales to 13,212, with Hi by Texas at No.3 on sales of 9,552. 

Taylor Swift's Evermore (8,048 sales) is the week's big mover, its vinyl release powering it 70-4, while Del Amitri are a new entry at No.5 with Fatal ...

