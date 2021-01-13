The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Olivia Rodrigo is closing in on a No.1 finish for her debut single.

Drivers License has 44,849 sales for the week so far and is racing away from its closest challenger, Little Mix’s Sweet Melody (20,177 sales). Rodrigo’s single, which is out on Geffen/Polydor, has 33,540,074 streams on Spotify. In the UK, it has just shy of 5m streams across audio and video so far, with Tuesday’s data from Spotify ...