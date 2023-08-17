Olivia Rodrigo presented with BRIT Billion Award

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest artist to receive a BRIT Billion Award by the BPI.

The BRIT Billion award celebrates Olivia Rodrigo’s achievement in surpassing the landmark of one billion career UK streams, as calculated by the Official Charts Company.

Rodrigo was presented with the award while in London promoting her latest single Bad Idea Right?, ahead of her second album Guts (Polydor), due for release on September 8, 2023.

Rodrigo was the winner of International Song Of the Year with Good 4 U at the BRIT Awards 2022. The 2021 Awards saw the first live TV performance of double-platinum single Drivers License.

In May 2021 at age 18, Rodrigo became the youngest solo artist in history to claim the chart double as her debut album, Sour, and single, Good 4 U, reigned supreme. Rodrigo went on to become the first female solo artist to claim three simultaneous UK Top 5 singles – Good 4 U, Deja Vu and Traitor.

Officially launched on May 4, 2023, the first wave of 13 artists to receive the BRIT Billion award included ABBA, Coldplay, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, AJ Tracey, Headie One, Anne-Marie, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Lewis Capaldi, Raye, Rita Ora and Sam Smith.

Recent recipients include Lana Del Rey, Wizkid, Becky Hill and James Arthur.

The BRIT Billion award reflects the extent to which streaming has transformed the music landscape over the past decade. More than 85% of the UK’s recorded music consumption now takes place through streaming, and in 2022 there were a record 160 billion audio streams in the UK in total.

