Olivia Rodrigo returns with second album Guts in September

Olivia Rodrigo is returning with a new album in 2023.

The Grammy-winning US star has confirmed that her second album, Guts, will be released on September 8 via Geffen (Polydor in the UK).

Olivia Rodrigo recorded the album with producer Daniel Nigro, who also collaborated with her on Sour, her multi-platinum debut released in 2021.

Guts is set to be one of the big releases of the Q4 period. It is available to pre-order on CD, cassette, vinyl, and limited-edition box sets. Vinyl is offered in four D2C exclusive colours – red, white, blue, and purple.

“For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life,” said Olivia Rodrigo. “I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 – it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

Lead single Vampire is set to drop on June 30. A special limited edition physical edition is available on CD and vinyl.

Among many accolades, Olivia Rodrigo was Music Week’s Artist Of The Year in 2021.

“I still want to be writing when I’m 75,” she said in our cover interview, adding that songwriting “always comes first”.

“It’s what I think about the most and what I’m most passionate about,” Rodrigo told Music Week. “I definitely tried working with other writers at the beginning of my career, but I think what makes me special as an artist is my perspective and the way that I say things.”

Sour debuted at No.1 in the US and became the longest-running debut album in the chart’s Top 10 of the 21st century, and the first to spend an entire year in the upper echelon. Sour also entered the charts at No.1 in the UK (where it has 702,502 sales to date - Official Charts Company), Canada, Ireland, Norway, Holland, Sweden, Australia and New Zealand.

Upon release, Sour broke the record for the most streamed album in a week by a female artist on Spotify. The album has sold over 17 million equivalent albums globally with over 40 billion streams worldwide.

Rodrigo received seven Grammy nominations – including nods in each of the big four categories – and won for Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Good 4 U, a UK No.1, won International Song Of The Year at the BRITs. It has 2,100,209 chart sales in the UK alone. Debut single Drivers License, which also peaked at No,1, has 1,751,697 sales.

Photo Credit: Larissa Hofmann