Olivia Rodrigo's Good 4 U surges up the singles chart

by MusicWeek Staff
Wednesday, May 19th 2021 at 5:45PM

The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Olivia Rodrigo has surged to No.2 in the singles chart.

Rodrigo's latest cut Good 4 U is all but assured of being the week's highest new entry, with sales of 26,422, but is a distant second to Tion Wayne & Russ Millions' reigning No.1 Body, which has sold a further 42,606. 

Kiss Me More by Doja Cat ft. Sza is close behind at No.3 on 25,414 sales, followed by Montero (Call ...

