The Official Charts Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Olivia Rodrigo is on course to have three entries inside the singles Top 10.

Good 4 U (65,168 sales) is set to usurp Tion Wayne & Russ Millions' Body (36,683 sales) at the summit. Rodrigo also advances 11-4 with Deja Vu (25,744 sales) and Traitor (18,043 sales), which is straight in at No.8.

BTS are the highest new entry at No.3 with Butter (23,426 sales), while James Newman's UK Eurovision song ...