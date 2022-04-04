Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Jon Batiste win big at Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Jon Batiste won the main categories at the 2022 Grammys.

The 64th Grammy Awards, which were rescheduled due to Covid-19, saw several superstar acts shut out of the big prizes. It was also a disappointing night for UK talent, although albums by Ed Sheeran and Adele were released after the eligibility period.

Trevor Noah hosted the awards show, which avoided controversy this year.

The ceremony at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas featured performances from Lil Nas X, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, HER, Silk Sonic, Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile, Nas, Billie Eilish and Carrie Underwood.

Foo Fighters, who withdrew from performing following the death of Taylor Hawkins, won three awards. The Grammys paid tribute to the Foo Fighters drummer, while Eilish wore a Taylor Hawkins T-shirt during her performance.

The big four categories were expanded to include 10 nominees each, which meant it was even harder to predict winners.

In the event, jazz and R&B artist Jon Batiste triumphed in the Album Of The Year category for We Are. As well as performing the track Freedom, Batiste won a total of five awards.

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak) picked up Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year for Leave The Door Open. The duo won four awards in total.

Olivia Rodrigo, Music Week’s Artist Of The Year for 2021, was named Best New Artist at the Grammys. She also picked up best pop solo performance and best pop album.

In a pre-recorded message at the Grammys, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky urged musicians to "fill the silence" left by Russian bombs "with your music".