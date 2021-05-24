Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Olivia Rodrigo targets chart double amid BTS challenge

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, May 24th 2021 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Olivia Rodrigo leads the way in both the singles and albums chart.

Last week's No.2, the American singer's Good 4 U (32,667 sales) has raced into an early lead ahead of BTS' Butter (21,588 sales), while Tion Wayne & Russ Millions' reigning chart-topper Body (21,491 sales) falls to No.3, 

Kiss Me More (13,917 sales) by Doja Cat ft. Sza is up 4-3 and Rodrigo's Deja Vu (13,528 sales) ascends 11-5. Meanwhile, ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2021