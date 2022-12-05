Your site will load in 16 seconds
Olly Murs leads albums race, while Mariah Carey drives Christmas takeover

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Dec 5th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Olly Murs and Mariah Carey are making the early headlines this week.

Murs is back with Marry Me, his first album in more than four years and his first for EMI. The album has 13,589 sales so far, with 12,744 from physical, 601 from downloads and 244 from streams. With Sunday’s streaming data still to be counted, Murs’ closest challenger is Midnights by Taylor Swift, which has 6,683 sales. ...

