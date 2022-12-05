The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Olly Murs and Mariah Carey are making the early headlines this week.

Murs is back with Marry Me, his first album in more than four years and his first for EMI. The album has 13,589 sales so far, with 12,744 from physical, 601 from downloads and 244 from streams. With Sunday’s streaming data still to be counted, Murs’ closest challenger is Midnights by Taylor Swift, which has 6,683 sales. ...