One Direction return to charts following death of Liam Payne

Multiple albums and singles by One Direction have returned to the charts, following the death of group member Liam Payne.

He died aged 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on October 16.

All of One Direction’s albums have returned to the chart, led by 2013's Midnight Memories, the group's third long-player.

In the singles chart, two tracks are back in the Top 10 – Night Changes (No.6, 28,206 sales based largely on 3,397,595 streams in the UK) and Story Of My Life (No.9, 24,370 sales based largely on 3,144,043 UK streams). The two tracks saw their consumption increase week-on-week by, respectively, 896.2% and 804.8%.

Further down, What Makes You Beautiful returned to the chart at No.23. Chart rules limit an artist to three singles but based on the raw data, One Direction would have had eight entries in total.

In the albums rundown, Midnight Memories returned at No.13 (5,690 units) with consumption up 516.9% week-on-week, according to the Official Charts Company.

2015’s Made In The AM is at No.21 (4,982 units) with consumption up 431.9%; Four (2014) is at No.22 (4,915) with an increase of 488.5%; Take Me Home (2012) is at No.25 (3,905) with an uplift of 280.4%.

One Direction’s debut Up All Night, their only album not to reach No.1, is at No.38 (3,209 units) with a week-on-week consumption increase of 704.2%. While there are some physical sales and downloads, the vast majority of the consumption is down to streaming.

Liam Payne’s debut and only album, LP1, returned at No.62 (2,444 sales – up 459.3%).

In the singles chart, his Quavo collaboration Strip That Down is at No.41, just ahead of For You (Fifty Shades Freed) with Rita Ora at No.43.

Released earlier this year, Payne’s single Teardrops has charted at No.85 following his death.