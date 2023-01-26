One House launches tool to help artists reduce carbon emissions

One House has partnered with sustainable living platform Aerial on a tool for measuring, reducing and offsetting the carbon emissions of artists and creators globally.

The product launch by One House follows its manifesto announcing their commitment to drive positive change within the music industry. Under its revenue sharing licensing model, the talent development company has worked with artists including Eliza Rose, Folamour, Yung Singh and Sherelle.

With this new product, artists and agencies will be able to plan more environmentally-friendly tours by leveraging accurate emissions data. They can also offset past travel by purchasing verified carbon credits directly through the platform and support global environmental projects, including ocean-based initiatives, advanced carbon removal, and planting trees that grow faster and sequester more carbon.

The UK music market is responsible for approximately 540,000 tonnes of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalent) per annum.

Napper Tandy, founder of One House, said: ‘When I met the Aerial team I was inspired by their passion for developing simple tools to empower climate action. At One House we’re constantly exploring how we can make it easy for our community to mitigate their climate impact so we decided to invest in Aerial and co-develop the world’s first specialised solution for DJs and touring artists.”

Helping artists and creators understand their footprints will make a major impact in reducing carbon emissions Andreas Homer

Aerial co-founder Andreas Homer added: “Helping artists and creators understand their footprints will make a major impact in reducing carbon emissions. We’re pleased to partner with One House on accomplishing this goal together.”

Prior to launching their web platform for artists, Aerial released an NFT service that has been utilised by Calvin Harris, Shakira, Levi’s, Budweiser, Pepsi, TikTok and others to measure and offset their projects. Aerial also has a mobile app for Android and iOS that allows people to easily calculate their personal carbon footprint using their Google or Microsoft account.

One House and Aerial’s carbon offsetting platform product is available here.

Music Week subscribers can click here to read the interview with Napper Tandy in our latest issue.