Paolo Nutini passes 20,000 sales for Last Night In The Bittersweet

by MusicWeek Staff
Monday, Jul 4th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Paolo Nutini looks set for his third No.1 album.

With 24,409 sales so far (21,533 from physical), Last Night In The Bittersweet is outselling the competition by some distance. Its nearest challenger is Planet Zero by Shinedown, which has 5,367 sales. Harry Styles’ Harry’s House has 5,012 sales, Ed Sheeran’s = has 3,502 sales and George Ezra’s Gold Rush Kid has 3,016. Sunday’s streaming data is yet to be counted.

