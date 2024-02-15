Paramore, Ringo Starr, Noah Kahan & more line up for special Record Store Day releases

Set your alarm clocks for 4am and get your camping chair ready for queuing: the exclusive vinyl releases for the 17th edition of Record Store Day UK have finally been unveiled!

Special releases by Paramore, Pearl Jam, Jessie Ware, Gabriels, Katy J Pearson, Blur, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and many more will land in record shops up and down the country on Saturday April 20.

This year’s Record Store Day list also features a solo release from Ringo Starr, who will deliver a brand-new four track EP Crooked Boy alongside Linda Perry.

Speaking of his involvement, Starr said: “I'm really excited to be releasing an exclusive edition of my EP Crooked Boy for Record Store Day this year. I've always loved record stores from 81 Renshaw or Brian's North End Music Store in Liverpool to Tower Records and Amoeba Records in LA and I support them with Peace and Love.”

A hot of newer acts will also be taking part, including Laufey, Holly Humberstone, Fizz, English Teacher, Maisie Peters, Noah Kahan, Young Fathers and Olivia Dean, alongside the likes of The Rolling Stones, Tom Grennan, Notorious B.I.G, Garbage and Lily Allen.

As previously reported, ERA revealed that vinyl album sales grew by 17.8% year-on-year in 2023 to reach £177.3m.

Every year I think we can’t top the last, but the list constantly impresses with literally something for everyone! See you in the queue... Scott Gamble, Crash Records

Last year, a host of independent retailers have opened up to Music Week about their experiences and challenges of running UK record shops. You can revisit that in-depth report – featuring contributions from key players from Banquet, Crash, Drift and Rough Trade, as well as Entertainment Retailers Association (ERA) CEO Kim Bayley – here.

Speaking about this year’s event, Scott Gamble from Crash Records in Leeds said: “We are so excited for the best day of the year to return. Seeing the world's music fans making the effort to queue up outside record shops near and far, building friends in their search of these exciting releases is amazing. It is so humbling to see this support and to make these fans happy. Every year I think we can’t top the last, but the list constantly impresses with literally something for everyone! See you in the queue on 20th April”!

You can read the full list of titles here.