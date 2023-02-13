The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Paramore lead the race for No.1 in the albums chart.

The band’s sixth album This Is Why has 16,027 sales so far, with 13,431 from physical, 1,692 from streams and 904 from downloads. With streaming data from the weekend yet to be counted, the record’s nearest challenger is Truth Decay by You Me At Six, which has 5,763 sales (5,121 from physical). Harry’s House (2,890 sales) jumps 6-3 for ...