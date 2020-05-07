Your site will load in 16 seconds
Parlophone pays tribute to Kraftwerk co-founder Florian Schneider

May 7th 2020 at 8:36AM
Parlophone and Warner Music have paid tribute to Florian Schneider, co-founder of Kraftwerk, who has died aged 73. A statement confirmed that he died after a short battle with cancer.

The German group are credited with developing synthesiser and electronic music in the 1970s and 1980s.

Schneider (pictured third right), who formed Kraftwerk with Ralf Hutter in 1970, remained in the group until 2008.

Kraftwerk achieved commercial success in the 1980s with EMI, including No.1 single The Model. Parlophone released the 3-D The Catalogue collection to coincide with the band’s 2017 comeback tour

Parlophone co-presidents Mark Mitchell and Nick Burgess said: “As a co-founder of Kraftwerk, Florian Schneider was a pioneering figure in the history of modern music. It is no exaggeration to say that countless artists would not sound the way they do today if not for Florian’s revolutionary compositions and innovative musicianship. The band’s experimental courage and enormous influence crossed a myriad of genres, from electronic to dance to hip-hop.

“Consummate multi-media artists, Kraftwerk not only broke new musical ground, but created a unique and inspiring visual universe, from their album covers to their state-of-the-art stage productions. All of us at Parlophone and Warner Music Group are honored to be stewards of Kraftwerk’s incredible body of work, and we send our deepest condolences to Florian’s family, friends, and countless fans across the globe. He will be deeply missed.”

As well as a mutual appreciation with David Bowie in the 1970s, Kraftwerk were credited with inspiring the synth-pop boom and acts including New Order, OMD, Depeche Mode and Gary Numan. Coldplay used part of Kraftwerk’s Computer Love in their single Talk.

The current Kraftwerk line-up had been due to headline All Points East this month. The festival is no longer taking place because of the coronavirus. 

Tributes to Schneider have poured in from across the music world.

