The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott are eyeing are first place finish in the albums chart.

The pair’s new release Manchester Calling has 16,957 sales for the week so far and leads a Top 3 completed by Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (8,741 sales) and Lil Uzi Vert’s Eternal Love (7,073 sales). Deacon Blue’s City Of Love (6,624 sales) is at No.4 and Billie Eilish’s When We All ...