The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here and Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott's N.K-Pop is currently heading up the albums chart.

The fifth studio album by the former members of The Beautiful South is comfortably in pole position at the top of the week on sales of 17,358 – 16,881 from physical product. At No.2 is Maybe In Another Life by Easy Life (8,582 sales), while vaulting 100-3 is Pink Floyd's Animals (2,512 sales). The Cult's Under ...