Paul McCartney reveals One Hand Clapping documentary film release

Paul McCartney has announced details of a new documentary film and accompanying acoustic performance session.

Paul McCartney And Wings - One Hand Clapping will arrive in cinemas for the first time as it premieres with limited international screenings on September 26, with a full release to follow.

Directed by David Litchfield, the film captures the making of the titular record, which was initially conceived to be a filmed live session made over four days in August 1974 at Abbey Road.

The film features rare footage, interviews with the band and insights from their team, as well as unseen polaroid photographs and previously unreleased footage of a solo acoustic performance by McCartney called The Backyard Sessions.

It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming Paul McCartney

Released by Trafalgar Releasing and Mercury Studios, the film follows recent Beatles series Get Back and the Let It Be film, both released via Disney +. UMR won at this year's Music Week Awards for their Beatles campaign.

Paul McCartney said: "It’s so great to look back on that period and see the little live show we did. We made a pretty good noise actually! It was a great time for the band, we started to have success with Wings, which had been a long time coming.”

Marc Allenby, CEO, Trafalgar Releasing, said: "We are looking forward to bringing the legendary music of Paul McCartney to the big screen and offering fans a front-row seat to his enduring legacy. This cinematic experience will transport audiences back to a golden era of rock and roll while captivating new fans with the magic of this iconic band. It's a must-see event for music lovers of all generations."

Amy Freshwater, VP, acquisitions, secured the film alongside Will White, SVP, content sales for Mercury Studios.

“We are excited to be partnering with MPL on the global debut of Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping” she said. “We are working closely with MPL to release a brand-new project in honour of the 50th anniversary. Mercury Studios are handling all media sales and are delighted to pair with Trafalgar Releasing for the initial theatrical release as we bring this very special treat to audiences worldwide.”

Opening with an instrumental jam that would become the One Hand Clapping theme song, the film features renditions of Live And Let Die, Band on the Run, Jet and My Love. Meanwhile, the film itself has been scanned and restored at 4K and there’s a new Dolby Atmos audio mix by Steve Orchard and Giles Martin.

The One Hand Clapping album was released in June this year, hitting No.10 in the UK.