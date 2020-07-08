The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in, and Paul Weller is targeting a No.1 finish with his new album On Sunset.
With 21,441 sales so far, On Sunset is ahead of Pop Smoke’s posthumous release Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon (13,069 sales), which is streaming well and could still catch Weller’s record. Katherine Jenkins is at No.3 with Cinema Paradiso (7,151 sales), Sparks are at No.4 with A Steady Drip Drip (4,856 sales) and Lewis ...
Register for a Music Week trial to access this article.
Sign up for your digital free trial to Music Week, the no 1 weekly trade magazine for anyone who needs to understand the business of music. For four whole weeks we will provide you with great, in-depth journalism that gets right inside the business of music.Start your free trial
If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.Subscribe Now