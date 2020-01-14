Pearl Jam reveal new album Gigaton, confirm March release date

Pearl Jam have unveiled details of their long-awaited eleventh studio album. Christened Gigaton, the record was produced by Josh Evans and the group and will be released via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records on March 27, 2020 in the US. Internationally, the album will be released and distributed by Universal Music Group.

Gigaton is available for pre-order now via the band's website. An official press release stated that the album’s first single Dance Of The Clairvoyants “will be released in the coming weeks”.

Speaking about the record, guitarist Mike McCready said: “Making this record was a long journey. It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times."

In 2018, Pearl Jam released a new track Can’t Deny Me. The song – which was first released as a surprise early download to members of the band’s Ten Club via Monkeywrench Records/Republic Records – was confirmed as being taken from their next album.

The searing track was recorded in Seattle in February of 2018 and was co-produced by the band and Brendan O’Brien (Bruce Springsteen, AC/DC, Rage Against The Machine, Neil Young).

Gigaton’s cover features Canadian photographer, filmmaker, and marine biologist Paul Nicklen’s photo Ice Waterfall. Taken in Svalbard, Norway, this image features the Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater.

In a clever augmented reality rollout, the group began teasing the album by first releasing a special Instagram filter (titled Gigaton) and revealing co-ordinates to billboards depicting the album artwork in select cities around the world. When the filter is applied to the billboard images, it animates the image while also playing a short snippet of music.

In support of Gigaton, Pearl Jam will also embark on their first leg of North American tour dates in March and April. The 16-date tour kicks-off on March 18 in Toronto and wraps with a two-date stint in Oakland April 18-19.

Pearl Jam's North American tour is in addition to the band's previously announced European summer tour, which kicks off in Frankfurt, Germany on June 23 and includes a headline set at BST Hyde Park.

You can see the dates of the tour below:

North American Dates

March

Wed 18 Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena

Fri 20 Ottowa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre

Sun 22 Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre

Tues 24 Hamilton, ON, FirstOntario Centre

Sat 28 Baltimore, MD, Royal Farms Arena

Mon 30 New York, NY, Madison Square Garden

April

Thurs 2 Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Sat 4 St. Louis, MO, Enterprise Centre

Mon 6 Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

Thurs 9 Denver, CO, Pepsi Centre

Sat 11 Phoenix, AZ, Gila River Arena

Mon 13 San Diego, CA, Viejas Arena

Wed 15 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Thurs 16 Los Angeles, CA, The Forum

Sat 18 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

Sun 19 Oakland, CA, Oakland Arena

European Dates



June

Tues 23 Frankfurt, Germany, Festhalle

Thurs 25 Berlin, Germany, Walduhne

Sat 27 Stockholm, Sweden, Lollapalooza Stockholm

Mon 29 Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena

July

Thurs 2 Werchter, Belgioum, Rock Werchter Festival

Sun 5 Imola, Italy, Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferri

Tue 7 Vienna, Austria, Wiener Stadthalle

Fri 10 London, BST Hyde Park

Mon 13 Krakow, Poland, Tauron Arena

Wed 15 Budapest, Hungary, Budapest Arena

Fri 17 Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion

Sun 19 Paris, France, Lollapalooza Paris

Wed 22 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Thurs 23 Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome

Last year, Record Store Day revealed Pearl Jam as its 2019 official ambassador.