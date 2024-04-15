Perrie has entered the singles chart this week at No.6 with her debut single Forget About Us, which has accumulated 10,917 sales so far.

Meanwhile, Hozier continues to lead the way at No.1 with Too Sweet (22,809 sales) ahead of Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things (17,403 sales), and Beyoncé’s Texas Hold ‘Em (16,311 sales), Teddy Swims’ Lose Control (16,269 sales) and Artemas’ I Like The Way You Kiss Me (14,067 sales) complete the Top 5.

In the albums chart, James could be on ...