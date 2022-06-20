Your site will load in 16 seconds
Skip This >>

Physical powers Foals' Life Is Yours to early albums chart lead

by Lucy Thraves
Monday, Jun 20th 2022 at 6:00PM

The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Foals' Life Is Yours has taken the lead in the albums race. 

Foals' seventh studio album enters the chart on 17,642 sales, 15,980 of those coming from physical. It debuts ahead of fellow new entry and surprise release, Honestly Nevermind by Drake, whose 11,549 sales are derived entirely from streams and downloads, with the album yet to be released physically. In at No.3 is Radiohead side project The Smile's A Light For ...

Login to access this article

To access this article you need to be a subscriber. If you are a subscriber login below.

Subscribe

If you have previously taken a trial you will need to subscribe to access this article.

Subscribe Now
subscribe link free-trial link

follow us...

Copyright © Future Plc 2022