The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is here, and Foals' Life Is Yours has taken the lead in the albums race.

Foals' seventh studio album enters the chart on 17,642 sales, 15,980 of those coming from physical. It debuts ahead of fellow new entry and surprise release, Honestly Nevermind by Drake, whose 11,549 sales are derived entirely from streams and downloads, with the album yet to be released physically. In at No.3 is Radiohead side project The Smile's A Light For ...