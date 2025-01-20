Robbie Williams has sold more than 25,000 physical copies of the soundtrack to Michael Gracey’s Better Man film.

Released in cinemas in December, Better Man tells the story of Williams’ career, with the former Take That star portrayed as a CGI monkey voiced by Jonno Davies. Now, the physical release of the 13-song soundtrack on CD and two cassette versions looks set to propel it to No.1, which would be his 15th chart-topper as a solo act.

As well ...