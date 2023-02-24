Pink scores biggest weekly sales of 2023 so far with Trustfall

Pink has scored her fourth No.1 album with strong sales for Trustfall (RCA).

The Music Week cover star’s ninth studio album debuted at the summit with sales of 37,570 copies. It is the highest weekly sale of 2023 so far and, indeed, since Taylor Swift’s Midnights spent a second week at the summit in early November.

In its opening week, Trustfall sold 21,168 CDs, 3,300 vinyl albums, 332 cassettes, 7,126 digital downloads, and 5,644 sales-equivalent streams.

Pink’s 2010 compilation Greatest Hits…So Far!!! also returned to the Top 40 this week (46-34, 2,504 sales).

Previously, Pink reached No.1 with Funhouse (2008), Beautiful Trauma (2017) and Hurts 2B Human (2019).

As revealed in Music Week's charts analysis by Alan Jones, five albums by Pink have achieved UK consumption of a million units. Overall sales of Pink albums of 9,443,507 include a top tally of 1,883,951 for second studio album Missundaztood (No.2 in 2002).

Pink has also made a singles chart impact this week. When I Get There opened at No.44 (8,808 sales) to become Pink’s 44th chart single.

The US star has raised her tally of Top 20 hits to 30, with Trustfall climbing 35-14 (18,092 sales) and airplay smash Never Gonna Not Dance Again moving 40-19 (13,444 sales).

PHOTO: Sølve Sundsbo