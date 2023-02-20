The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Pink is the frontrunner in this week’s albums chart.

This month’s Music Week cover star is bidding for her fourth UK chart-topper with Trustfall, which has so far amassed 24,028 sales, with 16,166 from physical, 5,733 from downloads and 2,129 from streams.

With Sunday’s streaming data yet to be counted, Pink is joined in the Top 3 by new entries from two bands, Polydor’s Inhaler and Earache stars Those Damn ...