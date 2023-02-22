The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and PinkPantheress could be in line to reach a new peak with Boy’s A Liar.

With 32,126 sales so far this week (of which all but 204 come from streams) Boy’s A Liar is at No.2, less than 10,000 sales behind Miley Cyrus’ Flowers (41,833 sales). Behind them, Sza’s Kill Bill (26,224 sales), Miguel’s Sure Thing (21,734 sales) and Rema’s Calm Down (16,493 sales) complete the Top 5. Tuesday’s streaming ...