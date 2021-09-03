PinkPantheress hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart

The track first made waves over on TikTok, and quickly became a viral hit, but now Just For Me by PinkPantheress is making its mark on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart as it arrives at No.15. The song is also this week's biggest mover as it climbs 41-15 in its third week on the chart.

In the Top 5 HVME maintains his chart hold at No.1 with Goosebumps, Super-Hi remains at No.2 with Following The Sun, Nathan Evans' TikTok smash Wellerman rises to No.3, Wes Nelson takes No.4 with Nice To Meet Ya and Fred Again drops to No.5 with Marea (We've Lost Dancing).

