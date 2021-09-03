Your site will load in 16 seconds
September 3rd 2021 at 12:00PM
PinkPantheress hits the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart

The track first made waves over on TikTok, and quickly became a viral hit, but now Just For Me by PinkPantheress is making its mark on the Music Moves Europe Talent Top 20 chart as it arrives at No.15. The song is also this week's biggest mover as it climbs 41-15 in its third week on the chart.

In the Top 5 HVME maintains his chart hold at No.1 with Goosebumps, Super-Hi remains at No.2 with Following The Sun, Nathan Evans' TikTok smash Wellerman rises to No.3, Wes Nelson takes No.4 with Nice To Meet Ya and Fred Again drops to No.5 with Marea (We've Lost Dancing).

Position Previous Weeks Artist Title Homecountry
1 1 59 HVME Goosebumps ES
2 2 43 SUPER-HI feat. Neeka Following The Sun GB
3 6 28 Nathan Evans feat. Billen Ted Wellerman GB
4 9 17 Wes Nelson feat. Yxng Bane Nice To Meet Ya GB
5 3 27 Fred Again.. Marea (We've Lost Dancing) GB
6 8 10 Nathan Evans Told You So GB
7 5 8 Goodboys Bongo Cha Cha Cha GB
8 7 9 Frenetik feat. Jul Je Sais BE
9 10 10 Rain Radio feat. DJ Craig Gorman Talk About GB
10 13 11 Wet Leg Chaise Longue GB
11 23 2 Slopes Tears NO
12 18 2 Cian Ducrot Chewing Gum IE
13 12 49 Shane Codd Get Out My Head IE
14 17 4 Francis On My Mind Swimming Pools RO
15 41 3 PinkPantheress Just For Me GB
16 14 21 Mimi Webb Good Without GB
17 15 70 Zoe Wees Control DE
18 11 25 Arlo Parks Too Good GB
19 24 10 A36 Samma Gamla Vanliga SE
20 16 32 Griff Black Hole GB
