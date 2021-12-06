PinkPantheress, Mimi Webb, Wet Leg and Central Cee make BBC Sound Of 2022 longlist

The BBC Sound of 2022 list has been unveiled.

Women dominate the list of 10 acts for the Sound Of 2022, which predicts success for the year ahead.

PinkPantheress, Baby Queen, Enny, Wet Leg, Mimi Webb, Tems, Priya Ragu and Lola Young all make this year’s selection.

UK rapper Central Cee, who’s already achieved a breakthrough with mixtape Wild West, also features on Sound Of 2022. Rock act Yard Act are also on the list.

Former winners include Adele, Pa Salieu and Stormzy.

The tips list for new artists, which is now in its 20th year, is based on a panel of 133 industry experts including artists such as Elton John, Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran and former nominees Billie Eilish, Jorja Smith and Foals.

The winner will be announced in January.

BBC Sound Of 2022 longlist

Baby Queen

Central Cee

Enny

Lola Young

Mimi Webb

PinkPantheress

Priya Ragu

Tems

Wet Leg

Yard Act