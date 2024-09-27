Pixie Lott on the genesis of her new record Encino

It’s been a decade since Pixie Lott shared her self-titled record with the world, and she is now making a huge return with her fourth studio album Encino, a brilliant, candid and intimate body of work which presents the acclaimed singer-songwriter in a way that we have never seen before.

Throughout the record, Pixie Lott explores themes that she has not delved into in her previous work, tapping into her own mental health struggles and allowing her listeners a glimpse into all sides of herself, while also inhabiting a new sonic world which takes in a powerful live band setup, further asserting this new era.

“It was a conscious decision to take control, it started as a passion project and I didn’t know if people would like it,” the star told Music Week in July’s edition of Incoming, when speaking about the genesis of Encino. “I wanted to make a real, timeless, cohesive body of work.”

Here, in an unseen snippet from our interview, Pixie Lott goes deeper on how the album came to life, reflects on navigating the turbulent waves of the industry and explains why music, for her, will always be No.1…

It's been 10 years since you released your last record. What made now feel like the right time to return?

“Well, to be honest, for me, music has always been and will always be my No.1 passion, it’s what makes my heart drive, it’s like my purpose. I love so many different things, but it all comes down to music. I’m always thinking, ‘What is going to help me grow as an artist? What am I going to learn as a performer?’ When I was in the show Breakfast At Tiffany’s [playing Holly Golightly], that really helped me broaden as a performer in an emotional, acting kind of way. And all these other projects I’ve been doing, I loved, but it’s always been music in the back of my mind, No.1. So, even though it's been 10 years since I've put an album out, I didn't intend for it to be long… I don't know how that's happened!”

You’ve previously spoken about how, when you were featuring on other people’s songs, you felt a sense of unworthiness when it came to singing your own. Why was that? And did you feel at all nervous about releasing this project?

“Well, I've never made an album like this before, so I always thought that people who took chances on me before wouldn't see me as an artist in this way. I think I always thought, ‘Maybe that’s not the road people see me going down,’ but I always wanted to. So it feels really freeing to have made an album like this, and share it. And for me, my favourite thing is performing live and because this album is so leaning into a live band performance, I'm just so excited for that side of it, no matter what happens.”

What inspired you to explore a new sound with the live band setup?

“I've always had it in my heart that I've wanted to do that. Even throughout the years, when I've done interviews, people have asked me what kind of music I wanted to make when I'm older and I’ve always said I wanted to make music like this. All the people that have supported me and believed in me in the past have been amazing. I would not be where I am without them, and I don’t want to ever seem like I didn’t enjoy the stuff I did before, because I absolutely loved it, but I think a lot of it is about age too. I signed my first deal at 15, and I started to make my album at 14, I was so young. And I've grown so much since then, so it feels like the complete right time to do this – if I would have made this album before it might not have been the right time. So even though it's taken a long time to get to this point, and I've always spoken about it, I think now feels right. It's weird, my star sign is a Capricorn and it's this little goat that keeps going up the mountain one little bit at a time, it’s very driven, it doesn't mind taking little steps to kind there, and I feel like throughout my career, that's how it's felt, and I’ve taken the necessary steps to get to this point!”

I've never made an album like this before, so I always thought that people who took changes on me before wouldn't see me as an artist in this way

You've spoken about how making this album was a freeing experience. Was there ever a time you felt disillusioned or trapped in where you were placed in the music industry?

“Yeah, definitely. I mean, it's a crazy old business that's for sure. But at the same time, I would not change being in it for the world, because it is my world and it's all I've ever known, for as long as I can remember. And my love for it has never died, if anything, it just gets bigger. And because I've been in it for so long, I know the ups and downs, they come with it, that's just the way that it is. So you have to be used to that or prepared for that if you definitely want to be in it. And there's so much excitement around that as well, because you never know what can happen – anything is possible. For someone like me as well, I love it so much that I give my all to whatever it is in the arts that I'm doing, and music is the most important thing for me, I love the creation of it, being onstage and connecting with people – it gives me chills even talking about it. Obviously the business side is about business, which is not always so fun, but the industry wouldn’t exist without it! That is the part that gets frustrating, all the contract side of things, the fact that it doesn’t always work out, but it is called music business for a reason! I just focus on the creative music side as much as I can. And if music’s in your bones, there’s no way you can not do it.”

Throughout your career, you’ve been an advocate of mental health support and this album explores your own wellbeing. What inspired a track like Somebody’s Daughter, that seems to very much tap into those themes?

“Somebody’s Daughter is just a reminder that we are all human, and no one knows exactly what's going on behind closed doors. It's about not getting caught up in all kinds of negativity, whether it's online, in the workplace, in school, or wherever. For all walks of life, it's just about remembering that we're all human. Also, I feel like I haven’t really written a song from that point of view, because even though it has a positive message in it, there’s definitely some frustration and angst too, and I don't usually focus on those kinds of emotions. Beforehand, I wrote a lot about love, positivity and dancing in the club! But to go with these new themes in the album, it was just me wanting to write about all sides of myself.”

What do you hope your listeners will take away from Encino?

“Well, I've always said, I really want to make music that people can really relate to, can make them feel better, or that is something that can sit with them through hard times, that will always be my end goal. I hope people will be a bit surprised by this album, because I've never really shown a deeper side to myself in previous work. I feel like it's the first time where I've kind of gone into those themes, and I just hope people will be pleasantly surprised!”

Finally, how does it feel going back on the road, performing both your older catalogue and this new record?

“Honestly, it feels amazing because I feel like I've just waited so long to do it, and I'm just so excited to be able to. I've still been doing gigs throughout the years and I love singing my old stuff, but I've been so excited to sing this new stuff because I've been working on it for a while. For it to be coming out and then to be performing the new stuff with a live band in an amazing intimate space with people who hopefully want to be there will just feel so amazing. And to do the old stuff but with a new take, with the new live band, I can't wait. It’s been such a long time coming, I’ll probably cry!”

WORDS: MIRANDA BARDSLEY

PHOTO: NICOLE NODLAND