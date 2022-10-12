Plans for GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 unveiled

E4 will broadcast the GRM Daily Rated Awards, an award ceremony celebrating rap and grime, on October 25 at 10pm.
At this year's ceremony – the Awards' seventh edition – rapper and DJ Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga (pictured) have been confirmed to host. There will be performances from stars including ArrDee, Blade Brown, Clavish, Dreya Mac, Ivorian Doll, Knucks, K-Trap, Ms Banks and SL.
Guest presenters on the night will include Adeola Patronne, Beta Squad, Mariam Musa, Nella Rose, Snoochie Shy and Zeze Millz. Nella Rose and America Foster will be backstage, broadcasting on Channel 4’s digital channels.
The Rated Awards celebrate achievements between June 1 2021 and June 1 2022.
Dave leads the way with six nominations, including both Track Of The Year and Video Of The Year, with his Stormzy collaboration Clash up for both. Dave is also up for Male Artist Of The Year and the Album Of The Year award for We’re All Alone In This Together – a category in which he is up against Little Simz, Fredo, Cleo Sol, Tion Wayne, M Huncho, Knucks and Kojey Radical.
Aitch, ArrDee, Cleo Sol, Dave, Little Simz, M Huncho, and Tion Wayne are among the artists with multiple nods each. The awards span over ten categories from Breakthrough and Video Of The Year, to Album and Personality Of The Year.
Album Of The Year nominees Cleo Sol and Little Simz are up against Mahalia, Ms Banks, Stefflon Don, Miraa May as well as newcomers FLO and Dreya Mac for Female Artist Of The Year.
The Breakthrough category features a shortlist including A1 x J1, Dreya Mac, Knucks and SwitchOTR. Packed with huge hits, the Track Of The Year category features nominees including Dave’s No.1 single Starlight, Central Cee’s Obsessed With You, Aitch and Ashanti's Baby as well as ArrDee’s Flowers (Say My Name).
FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS
Album of the Year
Cleo Sol - Mother
Dave - We’re All Alone In This Together
Fredo - Independence Day
Knucks - Alpha Place
Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile
Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria
Tion Wayne - Green With Envy
Breakthrough of the Year
A1 x J1
Arz
Bru-C
Clavish
Dreya Mac
Knucks
Nemzzz
Rimzee
Sainté
SwitchOTR
Female Artist of the Year
Cleo Sol
Darkoo
Dreya Mac
FLO
Ivorian Doll
Little Simz
Mahalia
Miraa May
Ms Banks
Stefflon Don
Male Artist of the Year
ArrDee
Central Cee
D-Block Europe
Dave
Digga D
K-Trap
M Huncho
Potter Payper
Russ Millions
Tion Wayne
Mixtape of the Year
ArrDee - Pier Pressure
Central Cee - 23
D-Block Europe - Home Alone 2
Digga D - Noughty By Nature
K-Trap - Trapo
K-Trap & Blade Brown - Joints
M1llionz - Provisional License
Potter Payper - Thanks For Waiting
Unknown T - Adolescence
Youngs Teflon - All Eyes On Me Against The World
Personality of the Year
Big Zuu
Chunkz
Harry Pinero
KSI
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Specs Gonzalez
Yung Filly
Zeze Millz
Producer of the Year
Chucks
Inflo
JAE5
LiTek & WhyJay
LUCID
P2J
Quincy Tellem
Venna
Nathaniel London
Young Chencs
Radio DJ of the Year
Charlie Sloth
DJ Target
Henrie Kwushue
Kenny Allstar
Manny Norte
Rob Bruce
Sir Spyro
Snoochie Shy
Tiffany Calver
Yinka & Shayna Marie
Track of the Year
Aitch - Baby (feat. Ashanti)
ArrDee - Flowers (Say My Name)
Benzz - Je M’appelle
Central Cee - Obsessed With You
D-Block Europe - Overseas (feat. Central Cee)
Dave - Starlight
Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)
Potter Payper - Gangsteritus ft Tiggs Da Author
Russ Millions - Reggae & Calypso (feat. Buni & YV)
SwitchOTR - Coming For You (feat. A1 x J1)
Video of the Year
Aitch - 1989
Aitch - Learning Curve
CASisDEAD - Boys Will Be Boys
Dave - Verdansk
Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)
Knucks - Alpha House / Hide & Seek
Little Simz - Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar)
M Huncho - Warzone (feat. Headie One)
Pa Salieu - Glidin’ (feat. slowthai)
Stefflon Don & Ms Banks - Dip