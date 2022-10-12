Plans for GRM Daily Rated Awards 2022 unveiled

E4 will broadcast the GRM Daily Rated Awards, an award ceremony celebrating rap and grime, on October 25 at 10pm.

At this year's ceremony – the Awards' seventh edition – rapper and DJ Big Zuu and Julie Adenuga (pictured) have been confirmed to host. There will be performances from stars including ArrDee, Blade Brown, Clavish, Dreya Mac, Ivorian Doll, Knucks, K-Trap, Ms Banks and SL.

Guest presenters on the night will include Adeola Patronne, Beta Squad, Mariam Musa, Nella Rose, Snoochie Shy and Zeze Millz. Nella Rose and America Foster will be backstage, broadcasting on Channel 4’s digital channels.

The Rated Awards celebrate achievements between June 1 2021 and June 1 2022.

Dave leads the way with six nominations, including both Track Of The Year and Video Of The Year, with his Stormzy collaboration Clash up for both. Dave is also up for Male Artist Of The Year and the Album Of The Year award for We’re All Alone In This Together – a category in which he is up against Little Simz, Fredo, Cleo Sol, Tion Wayne, M Huncho, Knucks and Kojey Radical.

Aitch, ArrDee, Cleo Sol, Dave, Little Simz, M Huncho, and Tion Wayne are among the artists with multiple nods each. The awards span over ten categories from Breakthrough and Video Of The Year, to Album and Personality Of The Year.

Album Of The Year nominees Cleo Sol and Little Simz are up against Mahalia, Ms Banks, Stefflon Don, Miraa May as well as newcomers FLO and Dreya Mac for Female Artist Of The Year.

The Breakthrough category features a shortlist including A1 x J1, Dreya Mac, Knucks and SwitchOTR. Packed with huge hits, the Track Of The Year category features nominees including Dave’s No.1 single Starlight, Central Cee’s Obsessed With You, Aitch and Ashanti's Baby as well as ArrDee’s Flowers (Say My Name).

FULL LIST OF NOMINATIONS



Album of the Year

Cleo Sol - Mother

Dave - We’re All Alone In This Together

Fredo - Independence Day

Knucks - Alpha Place

Kojey Radical - Reason to Smile

Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

M Huncho - Chasing Euphoria

Tion Wayne - Green With Envy



Breakthrough of the Year

A1 x J1

Arz

Bru-C

Clavish

Dreya Mac

Knucks

Nemzzz

Rimzee

Sainté

SwitchOTR

Female Artist of the Year

Cleo Sol

Darkoo

Dreya Mac

FLO

Ivorian Doll

Little Simz

Mahalia

Miraa May

Ms Banks

Stefflon Don



Male Artist of the Year

ArrDee

Central Cee

D-Block Europe

Dave

Digga D

K-Trap

M Huncho

Potter Payper

Russ Millions

Tion Wayne



Mixtape of the Year

ArrDee - Pier Pressure

Central Cee - 23

D-Block Europe - Home Alone 2

Digga D - Noughty By Nature

K-Trap - Trapo

K-Trap & Blade Brown - Joints

M1llionz - Provisional License

Potter Payper - Thanks For Waiting

Unknown T - Adolescence

Youngs Teflon - All Eyes On Me Against The World

Personality of the Year

Big Zuu

Chunkz

Harry Pinero

KSI

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Specs Gonzalez

Yung Filly

Zeze Millz



Producer of the Year

Chucks

Inflo

JAE5

LiTek & WhyJay

LUCID

P2J

Quincy Tellem

Venna

Nathaniel London

Young Chencs

Radio DJ of the Year

Charlie Sloth

DJ Target

Henrie Kwushue

Kenny Allstar

Manny Norte

Rob Bruce

Sir Spyro

Snoochie Shy

Tiffany Calver

Yinka & Shayna Marie



Track of the Year

Aitch - Baby (feat. Ashanti)

ArrDee - Flowers (Say My Name)

Benzz - Je M’appelle

Central Cee - Obsessed With You

D-Block Europe - Overseas (feat. Central Cee)

Dave - Starlight

Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)

Potter Payper - Gangsteritus ft Tiggs Da Author

Russ Millions - Reggae & Calypso (feat. Buni & YV)

SwitchOTR - Coming For You (feat. A1 x J1)

Video of the Year

Aitch - 1989

Aitch - Learning Curve

CASisDEAD - Boys Will Be Boys

Dave - Verdansk

Dave - Clash (feat. Stormzy)

Knucks - Alpha House / Hide & Seek

Little Simz - Point And Kill (feat. Obongjayar)

M Huncho - Warzone (feat. Headie One)

Pa Salieu - Glidin’ (feat. slowthai)

Stefflon Don & Ms Banks - Dip