The Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash is in and Pop Smoke looks set to make a big impact with his posthumous album, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon.

The album has 7,644 sales so far and is in the No.2 spot, behind Paul Weller’s On Sunset (18,684 sales). Pop Smoke is at No.10 in the singles chart with The Woo (8,843 sales). The rapper’s For The Night (7,666 sales) is at No.13 and Aim For The Moon ...