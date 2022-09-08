Power Up scheme announces new partnership with Arts Council of Wales

Power Up, a UK initiative elevating Black UK talent, has announced details of a new partnership with Arts Council of Wales.

Between 12-19 September Power Up and Arts Council of Wales will bring digital masterclasses, in partnership with leading independent distributor Believe, to Black music creators based in Wales and music creators and industry professionals based outside of London. Experts in the Believe team will run the masterclasses covering subjects:

A&R feedback (Wales-based Black music creators only)

Campaign management (Black music creators and industry professionals based outside of London)

Distribution (Black music creators and industry professionals based outside of London)

Marketing (Black music creators and industry professionals based outside of London)

Nations and regions (Black music creators and industry professionals based outside of London)

Funding (Black music creators and industry professionals based outside of London)

Additionally, a further four in-person masterclass session will be programmed for January 2023. More information will be announced in the coming months.

The new partnership will also begin the process of setting up a Welsh Black Music Action Group. Formed as an outcome of focus groups, the action group will contribute to and drive the execution of the Power Up Movement in Wales.

Furthermore, in February 2023, Power Up will host a networking event in London for invited Wales-based Black music creators and industry professionals. Throughout the partnership, it will host conversations with the Black Music Coalition, Black Lives in Music, ADD, BAFA and other related UK-wide initiatives.

Yaw Owusu, senior Power Up programme manager at PRS Foundation, said: “This exciting new partnership with Arts Council of Wales, and with support from Believe, will enable Power Up to reach and support Black music creators and industry professionals based in Wales in targeted and impactful ways. I encourage the Black talent in Wales to get in touch and get involved with this valuable series of opportunities to help steer and develop careers in music.”

Andrew Ogun, agent for change at Arts Council of Wales added: “Arts Council Wales are delighted to partner with Power UP and Believe on this crucial initiative that seeks to support Black music creators in Wales. The breadth of Black, Welsh talent that we have is extraordinary, and it’s a privilege to be able to provide a platform and provide the resources to take these artists to the next level of their creative journey. Music of Black Origin in Wales is a bubbling melting pot of talent, and we are excited to support the next generation of artists coming through within these genres. “

Leigh Morgan, global director, Believe Electronic, said: “We are very proud to continue to support the Power Up programme in partnership with the wonderful team at PRS Foundation. It’s exciting for Believe to be able to help the Black music community of artists and professionals on their journey and help them reach their goals. There are so many possibilities, and we consider it such an important initiative to help break down the systemic barriers and create a fair and level ecosystem. We are looking forward to meeting everyone.”

Power Up was co-founded in 2021 by Ben Wynter and PRS Foundation in partnership with YouTube Music, Beggars Group, Spotify and the Black Music Coalition.

Photo: Power Up workshop at The Roundhouse; credit: William Tetteh-Martey