PPL becomes lead partner of BRIT School's Music Careers Programme in three-year deal

The BRIT School and PPL have agreed a three-year partnership that will see the music licensing organisation become a lead partner of the Music Careers Programme.

The agreement will enable The BRIT School to remain free to all students.

PPL will become lead partners of all music careers-focused activities and workshops. Its staff will also engage in The BRIT School’s student enrichment programme where they can share their expertise and professional experience.

The new partnership will build on The BRIT School’s longstanding history of producing talent. Its alumni includes Adele, Imogen Heap, FKA Twigs, Ella Eyre, Raye, Kae Tempest, Cat Burns, Jessie J, The Feeling, The Kooks and Black Midi.

“PPL and The BRIT School share a passion to help the next generation of emerging artists and understand the importance of creating a more diverse music industry and the benefits that will bring to artists, the industry and the UK,” said a statement. “The school’s commitment to providing free education embodies its commitment to breaking down social and financial barriers for young people who want creativity as part of their future.”

Peter Leathem, CEO of PPL, said: “For more than 30 years, thousands of young people have benefited from The BRIT School’s state of the art facilities, talented and dedicated teaching staff and visionary leadership, with many of them moving into the performing arts, not just front of stage but powering our industries behind the scenes. At PPL, we have seen first hand the enormous value the School brings to our industry – as well as to fans around the world – and we are proud to become a lead partner for its music careers programme to ensure young people from all backgrounds have equity of access and opportunity to a potentially life-changing education.”

Stuart Worden, principal of The BRIT School, added: “One of the most rewarding things about working at The BRIT School is watching how a young person’s life can be transformed by it. The impact our students have had on the industry is there for everyone to enjoy but this can only continue with the help of our supporters. This is why the commitment of a three-year partnership with PPL is so special as it provides us with the stability for our students' creativity to grow and make a real difference. Not only does it enable us to carry out our work but also provides our music students with new opportunities, expertise and knowledge helping them to succeed and make a positive impact in the world we live in.”