PPL Giving marks collection society's 90th birthday with £1m in funding for 26 organisations

As PPL celebrates its 90th anniversary, it has announced the launch of PPL Giving, an annual £1 million strategy to “give back to music”.

“A core objective of the programme is to help build a sustainable music industry for future generations, reinforcing the organisation's long-standing desire to support performers at every stage of their career,” said a statement.

Within the programme, PPL seeks to fund initiatives which help promote equality of opportunity; facilitate the company’s reach into a wide range of musical genres; and which cover a broad geographic spread across the UK. These include organisations that are driving positive change across the music industry, such as through musical education, talent development, later career support and artist welfare.

The first tranche of 26 organisations to receive funding through PPL Giving are: B:Music, Baby People, The Benedetti Foundation, The BRIT School, the British Association for Performing Arts Medicine (BAPAM), Curve Theatre, Donmar Warehouse, Drake Music Scotland, East London Arts & Music (ELAM), Generator, Heart n Soul, Inside Track, Jazz re:freshed, Lady of the House, Last Night A DJ Saved My Life Foundation, the MMF Accelerator Fund, Moving On Music, Music Local, Music Minds Matter, NQ Legacy, South Asian Arts UK, Tomorrow’s Warriors, United Development (UD), World Heart Beat Music Academy, Youth Music, and the Young Urban Arts Foundation (YUAF Backstage).

PPL Giving builds on and includes the company’s existing support for a wide range of music organisations including the PRS Foundation, which incorporates the PPL Momentum Music Fund, the International Showcase Fund and the Talent Development Network.

PPL CEO Peter Leathem OBE said: “This year PPL celebrates 90 years of giving back to music and the launch of PPL Giving underscores our continued commitment in supporting investment in a fully representative and sustainable music community across the nations and regions. By championing education initiatives, the development of performers and helping musicians' welfare, we hope to play our part in future-proofing the UK music industry for years to come.”

Michael Bonner, creative producer, Moving On Music, said: “We are delighted to receive support from PPL to help us grow our agency and development project, Middle Aisle. PPL’s support will allow us to increase the time and resourcing we put into Middle Aisle, increasing opportunities for artists to perform, earn, and learn. Working with 12 Northern Ireland acts from the world of folk, jazz, trad, classical and ‘other’ music, Middle Aisle has already proven itself to be hugely successful and massively needed. It is a highly practical model that goes way beyond the traditional agency role, offering management, label, PR and signposting advice. We are hugely grateful to PPL and their investment in Middle Aisle.”

Laura Gardiner, foundation director, The Benedetti Foundation, said: "Funding from PPL is vital to the success of The Benedetti Foundation's Ambassador Programme, an annual free music education training scheme for 100+ students and recent graduates over the age of 18, open to instrumentalists, singers and any other students involved in the arts. At the Foundation, we aim to unite those who believe music is integral to life's education, and provide equal access to music participation and appreciation for all.

“The Ambassador Programme is an integral part of our work, helping early-career musicians to: gain knowledge from leading educators in the field, engage with a supportive network of world-leading musicians and educators, improve their confidence and resilience in performing and teaching, and strengthen their future prospects as they look to secure professional work in the industry. We are very grateful for PPL's support."

Yvette Griffith OBE, chief executive & executive director, Jazz re:freshed, said: “We are ever grateful to PPL for their invaluable support of our weekly residency, which has been running since 2003. The PPL team has helped educate so many of our associated artists on how to access royalties that may be due to them. PPL’s contribution to Jazz re:freshed over the past few years has strengthened the foundations of our weekly event and enabled us to ensure that we can continue to shine a spotlight on the breadth of artistic and cultural expression within the unending pipeline of emerging and midscale UK Jazz talent.”

Mick Ross, CEO, Generator, said: “Generator has been dedicated to building a sustainable music industry in the North East for over thirty years. Our partnership with PPL enables us to provide essential education, skills, and knowledge to our region's industry while ensuring access and opportunities for all. As the North East emerges as an international hub for music, arts, and culture, our collaboration with PPL creates tangible opportunities within the region, enabling talented individuals to thrive. By retaining local talent, we strengthen our community and contribute to the lasting success of our vibrant music scene."