PPL Momentum Accelerator fund opens for applications

PRS Foundation has announced that its PPL Momentum Accelerator fund is open again for talented artists in Yorkshire and the Liverpool City Region.

In partnership with Culture Liverpool, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, Music:Leeds / Music Local’s Launchpad and Arts Council England, PPL Momentum Accelerator grant support of up to £5,000 will be available for two artists from each region.

Artists from both regions can find out more information and apply via PRS Foundation’s website. The deadline to submit applications is September 13, 2021 at 6pm.



PPL Momentum Accelerator funding supports artists with a growing fanbase and who are working to establish a music industry team. The full PPL Momentum Music Fund is for artists with a team already in place and at a tipping point, ready to take the next step in their careers. The next deadline for the PPL Momentum Music Fund support is September 1, 2021 at 6pm.



Additionally, one artist from the Liverpool City Region will receive up to £15,000 of full PPL Momentum Music Fund support in this upcoming round, and up to five industry professionals based in Liverpool will be supported through a PPL Momentum Accelerator Future Industry Professional strand, with each receiving up to £1,000 worth of support.



Kwame Safo, grants & programmes manager (industry funds) at PRS Foundation, said: “Its so important that targeted support is available to the many talented artists situated in different parts of the UK, to enhance the musical infrastructure in those regions. We're delighted that through our partnerships we are able to bring our PPL Momentum Accelerator support directly to where talent is based. I'm realy looking forward to seeing who applies and the impact it will have on the selected grantees' careers and the people around them.”



Sarah Mitchell, director of membership and communications at PPL, said: “It’s brilliant to see another round of PPL Momentum Accelerator funding be made available. The grants paid out in previous rounds have not only helped emerging artists record new music and reach new fanbases, but have also given them the confidence to build successful careers. We hope this latest round of funding will continue to encourage the next generation of UK talent.”