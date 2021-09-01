PPL Momentum Music Fund announces new list of artists to receive grants

The PPL Momentum Music Fund has announced the latest list of artists set to receive support to help nurture and develop their careers.

PRS Foundation in association with PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Spotify have awarded the fund to Baba Ali, Benedict Cork, Big Joanie, Holly Walker, Jordan Adetunji, Lauren Housley, Leifur James, Martha Hill, Mason Hill, New Pagans, Nia Wyn, Sonikku, and Wargasm UK. The artists were selected by industry experts and will be able to use the funding towards recording, marketing, writing, touring, mixing, and mastering.

On receiving the funding, Leifur James said: “It's a great gift to receive the fund to enhance the live experience in ways that couldn't be achieved without it and bringing together collaborators on new projects.”

The fund awards grants of £5,000-£15,000 with the help of PRS Foundation, PPL, Creative Wales, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland.

As official digital partner, Spotify furthers this funding and creates packages for the recipients which include promotional opportunities and more.

On the announcement, grants and programmes manager (Industry Funds) at PRS Foundation, Kwame Safo, said: “Just last week we heard that a third of the Mercury Prize nominees have been funded through the PPL Momentum Fund. Time and time again we have seen evidence of the important role that this fund plays in the talent development pipeline and in the UK music industry, and I’m pleased to announce these amazing new grantees off the back of that. I’m looking forward to seeing what they do next, I’m sure there’s a few future award winners in this list too!”

It has been reported that the fund – which was created in 2013 by PRS Foundation and Arts Council England – has generated over £18 million for the UK music industry as found in the 5 Years of Momentum Report (2013-18). Since then PPL has been named as the headline sponsors of the Momentum Music Fund (February 2020) and more than 50 artists have received support in the last year alone.

Previous artists who have been supported by the fund include Moses Boyd, Sam Fender, Little Simz, Hannah Peel, Years & Years, Kae Tempest, Sports Team and more.

Director of membership and communications, Sarah Mitchell, said of the fund: “From day one the PPL Momentum Music Fund has worked tirelessly to promote UK music, regardless of geography, background or genre. Its latest funding round encapsulates this, with artists from across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales receiving grants for music ranging from hip hop to experimental electronic music. Congratulations from PPL to the artists being supported and we wish them the very best for the next stage of their careers.”