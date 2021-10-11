PPL reveals most played women in music including Pink, Madonna, Adele, Kylie Minogue and Little Mix

PPL has named Pink as the most played female artist of the 21st century in the UK.

PPL’s chart kickstarts celebrations for the fourth edition of National Album Day on October 16, which this year will spotlight women artists and their huge contribution to music and culture through the format.

The chart for National Album Day is compiled from exclusive music useage and airplay data from UK radio stations and television channels.

Kylie Minogue, the eighth most played female artist, is one of this year’s National Album Day’s ambassadors.

“It’s such an honour to be one of the UK's most played female artists of the 21st century and to be in such great company,” said Kylie Minogue. “It’s mind-blowing to me and I’m so touched to know my music is continuing to be enjoyed by so many people!”

Adele and Little Mix represent the UK in sixth and ninth place respectively – leading the way for seven British female artists in the PPL top 20, also including Sugababes, Dua Lipa, Ellie Goulding, Jess Glynne and Rita Ora.

Peter Leathem, chief executive Officer at PPL, said: “National Album Day is a fantastic platform to showcase the importance of the album format and PPL is proud to be part of the celebrations this year with our chart of the century’s most played female artists. This chart brings together an incredible array of talent who have recorded some of the UK’s favourite music, including a number of the biggest and most influential albums of all time.”

National Album Day is presented in association with BBC Sounds and Bowers & Wilkins.

The full Top 20 can be found below.

1. Pink

2. Madonna

3. Katy Perry

4. Rihanna

5. Lady Gaga

6. Adele

7. Beyoncé

8. Kylie Minogue

9. Little Mix

10. Whitney Houston

11. Taylor Swift

12. Sugababes

13. Kelly Clarkson

14. Dua Lipa

15. Ellie Goulding

16. Christina Aguilera

17. Diana Ross

18. Jess Glynne

19. Rita Ora

20. Ariana Grande