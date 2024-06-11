PPL signs Kenya Grace for international neighbouring rights royalties

PPL has signed BRITs-nominated artist Kenya Grace for the collection of international neighbouring rights royalties.

She joins a host of artists who have signed with PPL recently for international collections including Central Cee, Lewis Capaldi, FLO and Ice Spice.

Grace’s self-produced track Strangers peaked at No.1. It was nominated for Song Of The Year at the BRITs this year.

Kenya Grace is the second British woman to reach No.1 with a song performed, written and produced entirely on her own, second only to Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill.

PPL licenses the use of recorded music in the UK and collects neighbouring rights royalties on behalf of performers and recording rights-holders worldwide. It will collect royalties on Grace’s behalf for the use of her music on radio, TV and in public spaces around the world.

The music business can be complicated to navigate, especially as a new artist, but PPL is the real deal Kenya Grace

As well as its data processing technology, PPL has a network of more than 110 agreements with collective management organisations (CMOs) internationally.

Kate Reilly, chief membership and people officer, said: “Kenya is a fantastic talent, who combines world-class production skills, great songwriting and superb performance. With a gold-certified number No.1 single and a BRIT nomination under her belt, Strangers is also proving to be a tremendous success globally. We are so happy she has chosen PPL as her partner to collect her neighbouring rights income.”

Kenya Grace said: “The music business can be complicated to navigate, especially as a new artist, but PPL is the real deal, and you know you are in good hands. PPL’s combination of global reach, expertise and member focus means it’s the best organisation to collect my neighbouring rights royalties around the world.”