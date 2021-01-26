PPL to support PRS Foundation's Talent Development Partner programme

PPL is to support PRS Foundation’s nationwide Talent Development Partner programme.

The latest partnership builds on the close relationship forged between PPL and PRS Foundation through the PPL Momentum Music Fund and the International Showcase Fund.

Launched in 2016 and expanding each year, PRS Foundation’s network of Talent Development Partners brings together organisations, including venues, festivals, rehearsal spaces and studios, working on the frontline of talent development and supporting thousands of music creators across all genres and regions of the UK. The current 2020-2021 cohort encompasses 49 organisations.

Talent Development Partners receive a grant from the Foundation for their year-round activity. They also act as PRS Foundation ambassadors, signposting music creators to appropriate PRS Foundation funds and other network opportunities.

PPL will be the second organisation to support the programme alongside Youth Music. In addition to supporting the Talent Development Partner programme, PPL are the lead partner for PRS Foundation’s PPL Momentum Music Fund, for artists at crucial career tipping points, and they support PRS Foundation’s International Showcase Fund, which provides grants to help export-ready UK artists showcase at music industry-facing festivals and conferences and increase their audience globally.

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation, said “Our Talent Development Partners play a vital role in the talent development pipeline. More than 5,000 musicians and music creators per year access the partners’ programmes receiving meaningful, timely and impactful support to enable them to fulfil their potential. We’re delighted to welcome our friends at PPL as a partner on this programme and help us to support talent to create outstanding new music and build sustainable careers.

“The Covid-19 pandemic made it a challenging year for most organisations – particularly for those working in the live sector. We have been supporting organisations through a tough year and have been very impressed by the resilience and adaptability of most TDPs. With many music creators struggling financially and professionally, the TDPs have stepped up to meet changing creative and career needs. PPL’s commitment to this programme, combined with significant support from our main donor, PRS for Music, and top-up funding from Youth Music, will allow our TDPs to sustain development and play a crucial role in recovery from 2021-22.”

Peter Leathem, CEO of PPL, said “The UK is known around the world for the quality of its music creators. This is in large part thanks to the grassroots network of venues, festivals, labels, charities and many other organisations that work hard to develop and promote talent across all genres and backgrounds - our country’s rich musical heritage would not exist without them. PPL is proud to be a supporter of PRS Foundations’ Talent Development Partners, a programme that funds the work of many of these much-needed organisations.”

This week sees the start of the PRS Foundation annual Talent Development Conference – a series of panels, speeches and networking opportunities.