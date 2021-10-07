PRS For Music appoints Fabienne Leys as North American member relations lead

PRS For Music has hired US executive Fabienne Leys to lead its North American member and industry relations.

New York-based Leys (pictured) will be the first point of contact for PRS’ writer members and representatives, both resident and working in North America. She will provide immediate channel to major developments and issues in the region and will continue to oversee management of PRS’ artist client roster.

Leys has extensive experience in both A&R and management roles at leading record labels and entertainment companies, including Def Jam Records, Roc Nation, Atom Factory and Steel Wool Entertainment.

“We’re delighted to be working with Fabienne Leys”, said PRS CEO Andrea Czapary Martin. “Her wealth of experience and success working with songwriters and composers, for some of the industry’s most-respected companies, ensures she is well placed to lead on and develop our vital relations with members in North America.”

I look forward to expanding and strengthening the relationships between PRS For Music and its members in the region Fabienne Leys, PRS For Music

Through her career, Leys has provided development support to artists and songwriters including JR Rotem, James Fauntleroy II, Jennifer Decilveo, Big Data, Brian Kennedy, Da Internz, Hayley Kiyoko and No ID.

“I am thrilled to work with the PRS for Music team on their North American strategy, and connecting with members at important stages in their careers," added Leys. "It’s crucial for organisations and individuals to stay ahead of the game in our ever-evolving industry, and I look forward to expanding and strengthening the relationships between PRS For Music and its members in the region.”

Words: Miranda Bardsley