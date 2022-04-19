PRS For Music launches Philip Glass-inspired composer development scheme

PRS For Music has partnered with Dunvegan Music Publishers and record company Orange Mountain Music to launch Refractions, a composer development initiative for PRS members.

The scheme is inspired by the work of American minimalist composer Philip Glass, who celebrates his 85th birthday this year. Applicants are encourage to respond creatively to his body of work – and in particular, the theme ‘refraction’. The composers will create original compositions and explore new meanings in Glass’ music.

Four successful composers will be commissioned by Glass' publisher, Dunvagen Music Publishers, to write an original five to six-minute composition using Philip Glass source material, will be awarded a fee of £750, and will have their compositions released on a digital EP by Orange Mountain Music – a record company created to serve fans of Philip Glass.

They will also take part in a dedicated online mentoring session from Robert Ames, co-artistic director of the London Contemporary Orchestra.

To be considered for the scheme, composers should submit two contrasting original electronic compositions, plus a supporting statement of up to 500 words outlining how they would benefit from being a part of the initiative.

Refractions is open to any current PRS members over 18, and is particularly targeted towards emerging composers in the early stages of their career.

Entries will be assessed by Robert Ames and a panel of composers appointed by PRS for Music, and must be submitted by 9am on May 13 2022.

Daniel Lewis, classical relationship manager at PRS for Music, said: “PRS for Music is a passionate supporter of contemporary classical music, and we are committed to developing commissioning opportunities for PRS members. We are proud to partner with Dunvagen Music Publishers and Orange Mountain Music on this project, that will enable composers to respond to the iconic work of Philip Glass in his 85th birthday year. The opportunity to receive dedicated mentoring from Robert Ames and have music released on a digital EP makes this opportunity truly exciting.”

Drew Smith, executive director at Dunvagen Music Publishers, said: “The creativity and imagination of emerging composers knows no bounds. We are delighted to be working with PRS for Music on Refractions in support of the contemporary classical sector, and look forward to seeing how the four selected composers put their own unique spin on Philip Glass’ work for the world to hear.”

For more information, including full terms and conditions, click here.

