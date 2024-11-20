PRS Foundation and Amazon MGM Studios launch initiative to support UK-based composers

PRS Foundation and Amazon MGM Studios have launched a new joint initiative, Prelude, to support UK-based composers and address under-representation in media composition.

The four composers receiving talent development bursaries of £2,500 and mentoring are: Lucy Hackett, Mirari, Rebekah Reid (Täpp Collective) and Ruth Lyon.

Designed to support composers from under-represented backgrounds working in original music for film and television productions, the initiative was launched at King’s Place with an on-stage In Conversation with Bastille’s Dan Smith and multi-award winning TV, film and games composer Nainita Desai.

At the launch, grantees were joined onstage by Prelude composer ambassadors including Nainita, Sofia Hultquist (otherwise known as Drum & Lace) and independent singer-songwriter and TV and film composer Tawiah.

“We’re incredibly proud to be launching this new initiative together with Amazon MGM Studios,” said Joe Frankland, CEO at PRS Foundation. “At PRS Foundation we know that underrepresentation and complex barriers exist across all parts of the music industry, including for talented composers and songwriters looking to develop careers in media composition. While it is key to recognise the circumstances, challenges and barriers, fundamentally, it is something we must tackle collectively to support the array of talent we have in the UK to reach their potential. Huge congratulations to Lucy Hackett, Mirari, Rebekah Reid and Ruth Lyon on being selected for this inaugural cohort of Prelude, the calibre was so high, and we were so impressed with all the applications received. I’m very much looking forward to seeing the impact of this support for the grantees over the coming months and the opportunities that open up.”

Louisa Rainbird at Amazon MGM Studios commented: “At Amazon MGM Studios, we are dedicated to diverse, inclusive storytelling both in front of and behind the camera. We are delighted to be partnering with PRS Foundation on Prelude, with the aim of supporting the next generation of media composers.”

Reid added: “It's always been a dream of mine to compose for film and media and it feels incredible to be selected for the Prelude programme with PRS Foundation and Amazon MGM Studios. I feel so close to breaking through into the film/media industry as a composer, and having the opportunity to work with a leading film and TV production studio will help me to advance to the next level, and successfully establish my name as a Black/British female film composer in the media industry.”