PRS Foundation appoints Nitin Sawhney as its first patron

PRS Foundation has appointed Nitin Sawhney as the organisation’s first patron.

Having served as PRS Foundation chair for four years, the Ivor Novello Lifetime Achievement Award-winning music creator will be moving from his current role to take up this new position in order to champion the charity’s work supporting talent development across the UK.

Sawhney is a composer, multi-instrumentalist, producer, DJ and cultural pioneer. He joined the PRS Foundation board as chair back in early 2020.

Nitin Sawhney said: “It has been my honour to serve as chair of the PRS Foundation for the last four years. Further to that, I am now delighted to accept my new role as patron of the Foundation. The Foundation continues to work tirelessly in supporting talent development, management and promotion, whilst applying inclusivity, diversity and equity throughout all of its decision-making processes. I thank CEO Joe Frankland and the board of trustees for their continuing dedication and hard work.”

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation, said: “I would like to thank Nitin for all his important work as chair of the board over the last four years. It has been an honour to work alongside such an inspiring, impressive and active music creator. His leadership of the board during incredibly tough years for the music creator community played a vital role in ensuring our support for exciting diverse talent was available when it was needed most. I look forward to working with Nitin in this new capacity and am pleased he can continue to champion the work of the charity and the importance of funding for the music creators and organisations we support.”

An interim chair will be appointed by the PRS Foundation board while the recruitment process for the new chair takes place over the coming months.

