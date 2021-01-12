PRS Foundation hires Kwame Safo as grants and programmes manager

PRS Foundation has appointed Kwame Safo as grants & programmes manager (industry funds).

In this role, Safo will oversee the management of a number of PRS Foundation’s flagship funding programmes, including the PPL Momentum Music Fund, International Showcase Fund and Hitmaker initiative.

Kwame Safo (also known as the DJ Funk Butcher) has over 15 years’ experience as a DJ, music producer and label owner with Houseology. As well as his records, releases and live shows, he has presented radio shows on Rinse FM, Kiss FM and Deja Vu FM. His Houseology 101 show has been running since 2007.

Safo was lead tutor for Capital Xtra’s Musical Potential project in 2012 and a consultant and ambassador for the London Night Czar Amy Lamé’s Sounds Like London initiative in 2018.

Last year, he took on the position of guest editor for Mixmag under the Blackout Mixmag header and tied together over 19 different features addressing systemic racism and the amplification of Black contributors.

Kwame Safo said: “I’m really excited to get to work with an incredible organisation and help, but also to further build my understanding of the music landscape at this level. I’m also enthused that I’ve had the support of so many whilst also given room to be true to myself. That’s very important to me, given the times we are in.”

Joe Frankland, CEO of PRS Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kwame to the PRS Foundation team. His music connections and experience across multiple sectors of the industry will be a fantastic asset to the organisation, the team and the ground-breaking industry funds he will be managing.”