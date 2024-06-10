PRS Foundation reveals 73 organisations to receive support from Talent Development Network

PRS Foundation has unveiled the 73 organisations to be supported through the Talent Development Network.

The Talent Development Network consolidates PRS Foundation’s Open Fund for Organisations and Talent Development Partner (TDP) funding initiatives into one multi-year funding scheme.

Supported by PPL, the initiative offers grants of up to £25,000 per year for up to three years. Funding supports music creator development programmes, and grantees will be part of a UK-wide network enabling them to share knowledge and make connections.

Organisations to benefit include the Roundhouse (pictured), Music Week Award winning grassroots venue Oh Yeah Music Centre and Jazz re:freshed. The full list is below.

PRS Foundation said that combining the programmes “creates a strengthened and better-connected web of support for the music sector”. It means that organisations can plan for the longer term and increase the support for music creators across the UK.

Joe Frankland, CEO at PRS Foundation, said: “It’s fantastic to welcome the first cohort of organisations into our new Talent Development Network. We know from discussions with the sector how important longer-term support is to enable them to plan more effectively and deliver better talent development programmes for music creators. I’m looking forward to the network developing, enabling us to see the gaps we need to address in the next intake of the cohort in 2025 and ensure that no matter what their genre, background or where they are based in the UK, music creators will be able to access support from a Talent Development Network organisation on their doorstep.”

Becci Scotcher, senior grants & programmes manager at PRS Foundation, said: “Huge congratulations to the 73 organisations receiving support and forming the first cohort of our Talent Development Network. The application process was incredibly competitive – highlighting the great work so many organisations do for music creators in the nations and regions of the UK. We’re excited to support so many great long-term development projects and kickstart the network to share knowledge, skills and opportunities for the talented music creators around the country.”

Dedicated organisations in all corners of the UK working across a multitude of genres are essential ingredients to building a sustainable music industry Kate Reilly

Kate Reilly, chief membership and people officer at PPL, said: “Dedicated organisations in all corners of the UK working across a multitude of genres are essential ingredients to building a sustainable music industry and PPL is happy to support a programme that helps cultivate and grow the next generation of creative music talent across the UK. Congratulations to all 73 organisations on securing funding through the Talent Development Network.”

Michelle Escoffery, president of PRS Members’ Council and PRS Foundation trustee, said: “Many congratulations to all the organisations selected for this first cohort of the Talent Development Network. We’re excited that this new initiative will enable the careers and creative practice of talented songwriters, composers and music creators across the music community to benefit from this investment. PRS for Music is proud to support the Foundation, and the interconnectivity of UK organisations through this Network will play a vital part in the journey of levelling up talent across the UK.”

The next intake of organisations will be in 2025, when new organisations will be invited to apply for two years of support and to be part of this new cohort of the network. Details will be announced at the end of 2024.

The Talent Development Network was announced in December 2023. It was created following feedback from the sector, and is intended to offer a more sustainable way of supporting talent development and organisations in all UK nations and regions.

PHOTO: Luke Dyson



TALENT DEVELOPMENT NETWORK

Asian Arts Agency

AudioActive

B:Music

Bradford Producing Hub

Brighter Sound

Bristol Beacon

British Underground

Britten Sinfonia

Capsule Events

Carousel Project

Cheltenham Festivals

Cobalt Studios

Come Play With Me

Cre8ing Vision

Create Define Release (CDR)

Cryptic Glasgow

Dialled In

Drake Music

Drake Music Scotland

Eavesdropping

English Folk Dance and Song Society

Focus Music

Forté Project

Future Bubblers

Future Yard

Generator

Hard Rain SoloistEnsemble

Heart n Soul

Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival

HQ Can

International Guitar Foundation

Jazz North

Jazz re:freshed

Liverpool Sound City

LIMF Academy

Manchester Collective

Manchester Jazz Festival

Mercury Musical Developments and Musical Theatre Network

Moving On Music

Music Local/Music:Leeds

Oh Yeah Music Centre

Opera North

OTO Projects (Cafe OTO)

Oxford Contemporary Music

Paraorchestra

Presteigne Festival of Music and the Arts

Punch Records

Red Note Ensemble

Royal Philharmonic Society

Saffron

Serious Trust

Showcase Scotland Expo

sound

Sound and Music

Sound Roots

Sound UK Arts

South Asian Arts UK (SAA-uk)

Tees Music Alliance

The Glasshouse International Centre for Music

The Marian Consort

The Music Works

The Nerve Centre

The Roundhouse Trust

The Warren Youth Project

Through The Noise

Tomorrow's Warriors

Ty Cerdd – Music Centre Wales

UD Music Foundation

Un-Convention Hub

We Are The Unheard

We Make Culture

Wide Events (Wide Days)

Yorkshire Sound Women Network