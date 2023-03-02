Pulp pay tribute to bassist Steve Mackey

Pulp have paid tribute to bassist Steve Mackey, who has died aged 56.

He had been in hospital for three months with an undisclosed illness.

“Our beloved friend & bass player Steve Mackey passed away this morning,” said a statement on social media. “Our thoughts are with his family & loved ones. Safe travels, Steve. We hope to catch up with you one day. All our love xx.”

Mackey was a mainstay of the Sheffield band from 1988 and during their huge success in the 1990s with Island, including No.1 album Different Class (1,368,081 sales - Official Charts Company) and No.2 single Common People (1,329,036).

Following the band's hiatus from 2002, Mackey produced and remixed artists including MIA, Cornership, Kelis, The Horrors, Arcade Fire and Florence + The Machine.

Mackey took part in the first Pulp reunion (2011-13) but last year announced that he would not be performing with the band at reunion shows in 2023.

PHOTO: Dave Benett/Getty Images